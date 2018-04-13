Weather
Friday is the warmest we can expect for a while
With a forecast high near 8 C, Friday should be the mildest day until mid-week
Patchy fog gives way to mainly cloudy skies, but we can hope for some breaks of sun
With a forecast high near 8 C, Friday should be the mildest day until mid-week
Patchy fog gives way to mainly cloudy skies, but we can hope for some breaks of sun.
Another batch of rain works toward Ottawa late in the afternoon, but a messy weekend is in store.
Environment Canada has already put out a special weather statement advising Ottawa will get a mix of snow, rain, freezing rain and ice pellets all weekend.
Friday night's rain should turn into a snowy Saturday, with a break Saturday night before snow and ice return on Sunday.
Freezing rain could potentially linger into Monday morning.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.