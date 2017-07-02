It's the morning after Canada Day and the rain has tapered off for now, but there seems to be more of yesterday's weather in store for the national capital again today.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 24 C with a humidex making it feel more like 29 C under mainly cloudy skies. There's a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon as the southwest winds pick up to 40 km/h.

The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight, more showers are possible along with a risk of more thunderstorms so keep that umbrella handy. It will cool down to 14 C into the evening under cloudy skies.