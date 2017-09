You'll want to keep your umbrella handy on Friday, as we head into a warm and sunny weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for a daytime high of 18 today under cloudy skies. There's a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm into the evening.

The temperature will fall to 7 C overnight under mainly cloudy skies.

As for the weekend, expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a high of 19. Sunday looks glorious with sunny skies and a high of 20.

