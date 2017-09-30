The mini heat wave of last week is but a distant memory now, as we drop to below-average temperatures for this time of year.

The region will pop back up to about 16 C tomorrow, which does fall into the average range, and with the sunshine back it's setting up to be a rather gorgeous fall weekend.

Keep your sunscreen handy as the UV level may sit quite high before temperatures drop into the frosty zone Saturday night.

Speaking of frosty, upper Gatineau and Pontiac are under a frost advisory with area temperatures dropping into the zero range. On Saturday night, expect frost to form on your windows.

