It's a chilly start to the day on Friday — in fact, frosty for some — but temperatures will moderate into the mid teens.

A high of 14 C is expected on Friday in Ottawa. Sunshine will give way to clouds, and some showers will move through the western and southern parts of eastern Ontario, with a slight chance of a late afternoon shower here in Ottawa.

The weekend, however — with mostly sunny skies and highs of 16 C on Saturday and 19 C on Sunday — still looks great!

