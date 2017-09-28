Today's weather is expected to be much calmer than yesterday's after an afternoon storm battered the city and left thousands of people without power for several hours.

Large trees snapped like twigs as strong winds and torrential rain hammered the capital. Many residents shared photos on social media of trees littering residential streets, including some that badly damaged parked cars.

Near the intersection of Carling Avenue and Maitland Avenue, winds tore part off part of the roof of a low-rise apartment building.

Here's a look at storm damage Dovercourt Ave. Resident Mike Greenwood said 2 trees were struck by lighting. https://t.co/WHOz4vOrRS pic.twitter.com/1iQH9BUFIx — @CBCOttawa

City crews are expected to continue cleaning debris from streets across the city on Thursday.

Much cooler temperatures today

Expect more fall-like weather with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 16 C today, along with a bit of a breeze from the northwest at 20 km/h.

It will be even cooler Friday, too.

