The end of the heat wave is near, but remains in effect for the Ottawa area.

It will still be warm and muggy on Wednesday with a high of 29 C and a humidex in the mid-30s, but a cold front will sweep the city around 1 pm.

The wind will pick up and there will be a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms in the area , setting the stage for a cooler, drier air mass to settle in.

By early Thursday morning, temperatures will be near 10 C.

