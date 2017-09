Another record breaking day is in store for Ottawa.

After some fog patches burn off, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 30s on Tuesday. Factor in the humidity and it will feel like close to 40 C.

Don't look for much help from the wind — it will remain light, and there is just a 20 per cent chance of a cooling shower late in the day.

A cold front late Wednesday will cool things off by Thursday morning, so find a cool spot!

