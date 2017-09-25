The heat warning continues early this week, and Monday's sunshine will help the daytime temperature approach 32 C.

With the humidity factored in it will feel more like 40.

Overnight a few clouds are expected with some fog patches, and the low will reach about 17 C. Not much of a cool-down.

As for Tuesday, more sunshine is expected with a high of 31 C and a humidex of about 40. Tuesday night there should be some cloudy periods with a low of 18 C.

And for Wednesday, mixed skies are expected so far with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 29 C.

A cold front should move in Thursday, bringing relief from the summer-like heat.

