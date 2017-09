One more scorcher for the books.

Saturday's heat warning remains in effect for Sunday, with the high reaching 31 C. True to the theme of the week, watch out for that humidex, which will make it feel like 40.

A high UV index of 6 is in store to round out the weekend heat.

Sunday night cools down, however, and the low will be 16 C.

Weekday weather for the coming days looks sunny, with only a small threat of rain in the middle of the week.

