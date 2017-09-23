We have heat warnings in place as this weekend promises to be one of the hottest of the year.

Temperatures will be in the low 30s, but humidex levels will be pushing 40 degrees.

Remember to cover up as UV levels remain high, and make sure to stay hydrated.

Sunday will peak at 32 C, possibly breaking previous heat records for this day. The average temperature for this time of year? 18 degrees.

The heat will stay on tap until at least Tuesday, when a cooler front pushes through bringing the only rain in the forecast.

Our advice is to find a cool spot, out of the sun preferably, with a place to swim this weekend.

