We're in for some steady heat, Ottawa.

The string of summer-like days shows no signs of breaking, even though autumn officially arrives on Friday.

For Thursday, expect some patchy fog to burn off in the strong September sunshine. The high will hit 26 C.

Like Wednesday, not much wind is expected, but it might be marginally less humid. We'll get no relief for the weekend, however, as it looks hot, hazy and humid.

