The song remains the same, Ottawa, but it's better than rain.

There will be areas of fog as the day starts, then a mix of sun and cloud with a warm high of 26 C.

However, the humidity will make it feel like the low 30s.

Don't count on any cooling breezes, the wind will be light.

After a modest drop in the humidity Thursday and Friday, things really turn hot and sticky by the weekend.

