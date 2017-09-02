It's a tale of two weather forecasts this weekend in Ottawa-Gatineau.

Saturday should bring yet another day of sunshine to the area, with Environment Canada forecasting highs of around 20 C.

The UV index should sit around 6 or high.

Clouds are expected to slide in Saturday evening, with the overnight low expected to hit 12 C.

On Sunday they'll erupt into rain showers, as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey meet up with a cold front from northern Ontario.

The daytime high will be around 14 C, Environment Canada says.

