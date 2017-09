The warm, somewhat humid weather pattern continues in the National Capital Region.

While an average high in Ottawa for this time of year is about 19 C, temperatures Tuesday will hit 26 C, and with the humidity factored in it will feel like 31.

There is a possibility of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in spots. Skies will feature a mixture of sun and cloud with generally light winds.

And this summer-like pattern shows no sign of breaking down anytime soon.

