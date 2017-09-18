With a high of 28 C and a humidex of 35, it's expected to be a scorcher in Ottawa today — and there's only a slight chance that rain will spoil the party overnight and Tuesday.

Sunshine is in the forecast Monday, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon, and some fog patches that developed overnight will dissipate in the morning.

It's expected to be partly cloudy overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the evening and overnight, with more fog patches forming and a low of about 15 C.

As for Tuesday, there's another 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm, a high of 26 C and a humidex of 31.

But hold on, because another gorgeous stretch of sunny, hot weather is expected to start Wednesday and last through to Sunday at least.

