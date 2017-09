There's more sunshine in store today for the last weekend of summer.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 28 C today, but the humidex will be at 34 C. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Clouds will start to roll in overnight along with a few fog patches. The low will be 15 C.

You can expect the same hot weather to continue Monday and throughout the rest of the week. The preliminary forecast for the first day of fall, which is Friday, is 25 C and sunny.