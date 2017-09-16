Get the sunscreen and beach towel out because this weekend is set to be hot, humid and full of sunshine.

This week's weather really has been the summer we have been waiting for. Above average temperatures continue right into Monday when a chance of showers may alleviate some of the dry gardens and grass that have occurred as a result of the sunny, clear days of late.

UV levels will sit in the high to very high range and a fire risk has bumped up to moderate to high levels, according to the NRC, so be careful if you are taking advantage of these great outdoor days with a fire or barbecue.

Watch out for potential sunburn, but also watch the skies. With clear, mild nights and the moon dropping below a 20 per cent crescent, star gazing should be on your list of things to do this weekend, too.

