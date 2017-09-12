When it comes to September, Ottawa, it just doesn't get much better than this.

Tuesday morning will start out a bit brisk, with temperatures around 10 C as the kids get on the school bus.

But things get warm quickly, with a daytime high of 25 C and lots of September sunshine.

The entire week, in fact, will feature plenty of sun and midday temperatures running in the low-to-mid 20s — well above normal for this time of year.

So get out there and soak it up. Where was this weather in July?

