With high temperatures in the 20s and lots of sunshine, it's expected to be a beautiful week in the National Capital Region.

It'll reach about 24 C today under mainly sunny skies, and with the humidity it will feel more like 27. Tonight, the low will dip down to a positively chilly 6 C under clear skies.

Tuesday looks pretty identical with another high of 24 C, a humidex of 27, and mainly sunny skies. It'll be slightly warmer overnight though, at 13 C.

After that, it's sunshine, sunshine, sunshine with highs in the low to mid 20s. Let's keep our fingers crossed that it stays that way.

null null