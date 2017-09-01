There's another chilly day in store for Ottawa-Gatineau today — but with more sunshine and less wind, it won't feel quite as cold as Thursday did.

Friday's high should hit 17 C, while the UV index should sit around 5 or moderate. So don't let the autumnal temperatures convince you to leave the sunscreen behind.

Saturday is shaping up to deliver a nice start to the long weekend, but the system cycling into the region that night should bring rain Sunday.

With the colder days come frigid nights, too: there are frost warnings in place for much of the area this evening, so cover your vegetables.

