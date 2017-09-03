The long weekend is taking a cold, wet turn Sunday but there's hope for a more pleasant holiday forecast on Monday, according to Environment Canada.

In a blunt weather forecast the weather agency is calling for rain and a high of 13 C today.

The rain will taper off in the evening as it becomes mostly cloudy. Fog patches are expected overnight as the low drops to 10 C.

The early forecast for Monday looks more promising. A high of 23 C is expected with a mix of sun and cloud and the humidex climbing to 28 C. However, there is still a 40 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon.