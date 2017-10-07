It is going to be a warm Thanksgiving long weekend, but it may get a bit wet at times.

If you're in Ottawa, you will need your umbrella for the first half of Saturday. The rain will bring some fog, which shouldn't stay long, as the temperature increases up to 23 C. It'll be muggy, though.

The rest of Saturday looks sunny and dry. Going into the evening, temperatures will stay at a balmy 18 C.

For early Sunday, you may need that umbrella again, but otherwise it will likely be dry.

