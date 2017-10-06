We're in for a decent Friday in store to wrap up the week, weather-wise.

Look for a sun and cloud mix today, with a high of 18 C. It won't be as windy as yesterday, which made Thursday feel colder than it actually was.

As the day goes on it will get cloudier, with rain expected overnight. Friday night's low temperature will sit at a somewhat mild 10 C.

We dip back into some potentially rainy patches on Saturday, but it doesn't look like a complete washout. The rest of the long weekend looks bright, dry and mild!

