Wednesday should be a warm, somewhat muggy day, complete with something we haven't seen for a while: rain.

Ottawa may even get a thunderstorm later in the afternoon.

In keeping with the high temperatures, the day should climb to the mid 20s, but it will feel like 30 with the humidity.

Don't despair about the muggy weather just yet, as we'll have some winds sweeping through the region to help clear the air.

null null