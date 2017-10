Once again fog patches are a hazard in parts of the region early Tuesday, but the sunshine will burn that off as temperatures head into the low 20s.

It was still chilly first thing in the morning. As of 7 a.m., the temperature was 6 C at the Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport.

Unseasonably mild weather will continue Wednesday, with highs in the mid 20s, but there will be some showers by afternoon.