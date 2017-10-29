If you're heading out today, bundle up and grab an umbrella.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Ottawa North, Kanata, Orleans, Ottawa South, Richmond and Metcalfe. Rain is expected to be heavy at times.

During the day Ottawa will see 20 to 30 mm of precipitation, with a high of 9 degrees.

The evening will see heavier showers, about 30 to 40 mm, with northwest winds gusting from 30 to 50 km/h.

Rainy and windy conditions will continue into Monday, with showers ending in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain.

