It looks like it will be a split decision for your weekend.

Saturday will be the day to enjoy the outdoors before it gets wet outside towards the end of the weekend.

Saturday will see mainly sunny skies to start, but clouds will increase through the afternoon, and showers move in by the evening. Winds from the south in the afternoon will boost temperatures up to 18 C.

Upwards of 50 millimetres of rain could fall Sunday into Monday, according to special weather statement from Environment Canada.

