Fall is in full swing now that the temperature is dropping.

Friday's high will hit 12 C, but there will be sunshine throughout the day to soften the chilly breeze.

Take full advantage of the clear skies, as Ottawa is expecting rain every day for the next week.

Tonight is looking cloudy, with a low of 6 C.

Enjoy the sun today, and don't forget to pack an umbrella for the weekend.

