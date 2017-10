Some wet weather, along with gusty breezes and the chance of some thunder, may slow down your Tuesday morning commute.

Another mild day is in store, with temperatures in the mid-teens. After the morning rain, look for a break of sunshine every once in a while.

Tuesday night brings more showers and a low of 9 C.

Like it cooler? Wednesday and Thursday will bring highs near 13 C and with less rain.

