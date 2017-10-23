Enjoy the sunny, warm weather while it lasts because the rest of the week won't be quite so pleasant.

A beautiful day in store today with mainly sunny skies and a high of 22 C. But it will be gusty around noon with winds reaching 40 km/h.

Rain starts tonight with showers overnight and into tomorrow morning before the sun peaks through tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures also begin to drop throughout the rest of the week and won't reach above 15 C after tomorrow.

The weekend will be also be cool, with highs of only 8 C on Saturday and Sunday.

