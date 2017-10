Get ready for a great stretch of weather!

It starts today with wall-to-wall sunshine and a mild high near 18 C. We've had a very warm October, and it shows this weekend.

Friday won't be as windy as Thursday either, with a pleasant breeze to keep things crisp.

The weekend looks even better, if you can believe it, with a mix of sun and cloud and highs in the 20s.

I highly recommend you get outside and enjoy it, because things get cooler as next week rolls around.

