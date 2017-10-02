A chilly, foggy start to the first Monday of October is not the way today will stay, with clear skies in the forecast the rest of Oct. 2 in the Ottawa area.

It was 5 C at the Ottawa International Airport's weather station as of 6 a.m., but a high of around 20 C is expected by late afternoon. The UV index will peak at a moderate 5.

You should get a good look at the moon on a crisp, clear Monday night with a low dipping to around 6 C.

There may be the odd cloud on Tuesday but it's shaping up to be mainly sunny with a high up to 22 C and a warmer night than the past few — the low could be only 13 C.

There is a chance of rain in the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday, with a high up to 26 C possible for Wednesday.

null null