Ian Black is the only weather forecaster in Ottawa endorsed by the Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society. (In fact, he was the first broadcaster ever endorsed.) He's a hockey dad, and before he became Ottawa's go-to guy for accurate forecasts, he was a substitute teacher in just about every high school in town. A self-described weather geek, he is particularly excited about how technology has caught up to the way he had envisioned weather forecasting 20 years ago.