Regardless of your opinions of Mondays in general, the facts for this week suggest it will be the bleakest day of the week, weather-wise.

Today's high is a sweater-grabbing 8 C, with the only chance of rain in the long-term forecast today as well — albiet a 30 per cent chance of precipitation.

The overnight low could sink to -1 C,which would be our first encounter with subzero temperatures in Ottawa since May 9.

Tuesday and beyond looks better: a high of 15 C on Oct. 17, with mostly cloudy skies and an overnight low around 4 C.

The rest of the work week will likely include more sun in the mix, with daytime highs in the high teens.

