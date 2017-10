The weekend is here and it's going to be a mild one, but there's a catch.

You are going to need an umbrella from time to time. An average high this time of year is 13 C, which is close to where we will be early Saturday.

The high will climb into the upper teens with showers at times. Rain is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning as well.

The high on Sunday could climb into the low 20s, but a cold front will bring much cooler weather late Sunday.

