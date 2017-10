It will be another chilly start to the day with a risk of frost, but milder air is on the way.

Sunny skies will give way to clouds by afternoon, with even a slight chance of a shower or some drizzle, especially by the evening.

The high will reach 17 C with an increasing southerly breeze of up to 20 km/h.

The weekend looks milder, but showers are expected at times.

