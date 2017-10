There could be frost on the pumpkin for some Ottawans early this morning.

Frost advisories are in effect for the Pontiac and Upper Gatineau areas, but even in Ottawa some patchy frost is likely to be found.

After the chilly start, things warm up nicely under brilliant October sunshine. The afternoon high temperature will be a comfortable 16 C.

Friday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17 C.

null null