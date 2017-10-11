If I could give you one piece of advice for Wednesday in Ottawa, it would be to dress warmly.

There will be a decidedly autumn-like chill in the air today. Temperatures will struggle to make it up to 13 C, and Ottawa will be stuck in the path of the clouds for the better part of the day.

It's looking a lot more like your typical October, as temperatures for this season generally hover around 14 C .

To make things a little colder, we're expecting a breeze from the northeast at around 15 km/h.

The nighttime low drops even further, down to 4 C. There are frost advisories in place for areas surrounding Gatineau, but not the city itself just yet.

