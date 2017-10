Be advised that reduced visibility in patchy heavy fog will be a hazard early Tuesday.

We'll be dealing with "pea soup" fog to start the work week for some in the area.

Let's hope the sun manages to burn that fog off quickly, because under a mix of sun and cloud, temperatures will hit 21 C.

The average high this time of year is closer to 14 C.

Ottawa's overnight low dips to 5 C overnight.

Cooler air is poised to move in by Wednesday, with highs near 13 C.

