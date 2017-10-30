You might want to take the big umbrella this morning.

A rainfall warning remains in effect for Ottawa with another 20 to 30 millimetres of rain expected to fall by Monday afternoon, bringing the total precipitation amount since Sunday to between 75 and 100 millimetres.

Environment Canada said the heaviest rain will fall in the early morning hours before it tapers off to scattered showers in the afternoon.

The weather will turn to a mix of sun and cloud later in the day. Winds will be gusting from the northwest at speeds of up to 80 km/h. The high will reach 10 C.

There's also a 30 per cent chance of more rain Monday evening with winds reaching 30 km/h. The low will be 4 C.