Things are about to change. Winter is coming — and here's the timeline.

Today, there's the possibility of a few showers by the afternoon as the high hits 7 C under cloudy skies and a strengthening southerly wind.

By evening, however, a cold front will sweep the region, one that could change those showers to a burst of snow and wind.

The temperature will also fall quickly, and travel could be very slippery.

null null