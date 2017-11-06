The barrage of rain that drenched Ottawa-Gatineau Sunday should finally sputter out this morning.

Environment Canada is forecasting scattered showers ending before noon, followed by a mix of sun and cloud.

With relief from the rain, though, comes colder weather. Monday's daytime high is only 4 C, and it could drop to a chilly –4 C overnight.

For now, it looks like the rest of the week should be a sunny one, with a few clouds here and there and daytime highs mostly in the low single digits.

