It's another rainy Sunday here in Ottawa, with light showers expected through out the day.
The afternoon is expected to reach a high of 13 C.
By Ian Black, CBC News Posted: Nov 05, 2017 10:06 AM ET Last Updated: Nov 05, 2017 10:12 AM ET
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Light Rainshower
5°C
Light Rain
5°C
Light Drizzle
6°C
8°C
Cloudy
11°C
