Ottawa will see a decidedly chilly start to the day on Thursday.

Skies will cloud over in the morning, and showers are expected by mid-afternoon. The rain might start out as snow, though.

High temperatures will hit 3 C, with a breeze out of the southeast that may gust over 15 km/h.

Friday looks pleasant enough with a mix of sun and cloud, and highs near 3 C again. The weekend brings more clouds than sun, and similar high temperatures.

