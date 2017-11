Say goodbye to that balmy, 10 C weather we enjoyed Tuesday night.

Temperatures are dropping today as the clouds come in and there's a 30-per cent chance of rain or flurries during the morning, according to Environment Canada. The high is expected to reach 1 C.

After the skies clear up, the winds will pick up around 50 km/h in the afternoon. The temperature could fall to –2 C in the afternoon.

