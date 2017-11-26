Colder temperatures return to Ottawa-Gatineau, just in time for the 105th Grey Cup.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud in the morning with skies becoming cloudy near noon.

Sunday's daytime high will be –3 C, so you'll want to dress warmly if you're heading out to Lansdowne Park.

A few flurries will start late in the afternoon with winds gusting up to 40 km/h. Overnight, the temperature will dip slightly to –4 C, with 2 centimetres of snow expected by morning.

Happy Grey Cup game day!

