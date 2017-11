It should be a mild Saturday in Ottawa-Gatineau — at least in the morning.

Look for a few showers wrapping up before noon, with a slight chance of spotty showers or drizzle afterward.

Cooler air will start to move into the region later this afternoon. Saturday's daytime high will be 6 C, but the low early Sunday could hit – 6 C.

That means we could even see a bit of snow during the Grey Cup game!

