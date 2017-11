Friday won't be nearly as cold as yesterday morning in Ottawa.

You can expect a mild high near 6 C, with the wind picking up by the afternoon with gusts that could exceed 40 km/h.

There is a slight chance of a shower, as well, so keep an umbrella handy.

Showers are likely on Saturday, especially early in the day, but with a high of 7 C it shouldn't be so bad.

