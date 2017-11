Temperatures normally go up after sunrise, but not today.

Temperatures will gradually fall throughout the day and the wind will not help out either. Look for a cold, northwest wind gusting near 40 km/h to add to the chill, but at least it will be dry. The high will reach –3 C.

Thursday evening might bring some flurries. By the way, Grey Cup Sunday will be rather grey and chilly with a high near –3 C.

